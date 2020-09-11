Tender floated for Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur High-Speed Rail

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has floated a tender for initial survey work for the proposed 741-kilometre Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur high-speed rail corridor, officials said.</p>.<p>The scope of work comprises carrying out route survey, identification of overhead, overground and underground identification of utilities, and identification of power sourcing options for substations along the corridor, they said.<br><br>The last date for submission of bids is September 29, the officials said.</p>