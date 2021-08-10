Ten tonnes of waste collected in the city

NASHIK: A total of ten tonnes of waste was collected during a special cleanliness drive was conducted in Nashik city on Sunday an initiative called ‘Swachhta Sankalp Desh Ka, Har Raviwar Vishesh Sa’ as per directions by mission director, Swachh Bharat Mission, New Delhi. The drive was carried out in all the six divisions of the city, all the offices in NMC headquarters, the Mayor’s residence, NMC’s swimming pool, all NMC hospitals and dispensaries, health centres etc.

Vacant plots and public places were cleaned and about 8 to 10 tonnes of waste was collected and sent to the Corporation’s manure plant. During the drive, awareness about keeping homes and premises clean, segregating wet and dry waste, do not dump waste in public places, not cleaning, no use of banned plastic bags, no smoking in public places and keeping the premises clean to curb diseases like dengue was created.

Meanwhile, the drive will be held in the city every Sunday in August. Open plots and public places will be cleaned under the drive. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has appealed to all the NGOs and citizens to participate in this initiative of the NMC.