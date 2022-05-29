Ten peacocks die at Amode

NANDGAON: As informed by the forest department, a total of 10 peacocks were found dead in the Satari Shivar area of Amode, Nandgaon, on Saturday. As the department received the information, they rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama.

While farmer Deepak Pagare was visiting his field for work, he found some peacocks dead on a private and Gram Panchayat owned land, adjacent to Vitthal Lala Pagar’s farm situated in group number 100.

After witnessing the incident, he informed Mahendra Pagar, the village’s journalist, about the incident. The latter immediately called upon forest department officials and informed them about the unfortunate incident. The department officials reached the spot and conducted a panchnama after finding 10 peacocks dead at the spot.

Range Forest Officer Chandrakant Kasar, Forestor Surendra Shirsath, NK Rathod, RK Daund, Forest Ranger Sunil Mahale, forest worker Vikas Bodkhe and others conducted a panchnama of the incident.

The prime reason for the death of these peacocks is presumed to be food poisoning. Out of these 10 peacocks, six were males, and four were females. The department sent the bodies of these peacocks to Nandgaon’s veterinary hospital for autopsy, and officer Kasar is conducting further investigations.

“The spot where this unfortunate incident happened has ample food and water supply. Therefore, dehydration is not the reason behind their death. The prime cause behind their death is suspected to be food poisoning. The intake of contaminated food led to their deaths, and their bodies were sent for autopsy. The department will receive the reports by tomorrow.” - RFO Chandrakant Kasar