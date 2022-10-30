Temporary stay on recruitment of 14,956 police constables

Nashik/Mumbai

There is an important notification for the aspiring youths who are trying their luck for police recruitment. The state government has postponed the police recruitment process to be held in November. Of these, there are 454 posts to be filled in Nashik Rural, Ahmednagar (129) and Dhule (42).

The recruitment process was to start on November 1. But it is being said that the drive has been stayed due to administrative reasons.

However, Director General of Police (Training and special squads) Sanjay Kumar on Saturday issued a notification saying that "The requirement for the police constables and armed constables in the state reserve police force has been stayed till further orders due to administrative reasons." The government is expected to take a decision next week on the declaration of a fresh date.

Meanwhile, the recruitment for 14956 posts in the police department was going to start on November 1. But now this process has been suspended temporarily. Along with this, the State Reserve Force (SRPF) police recruitment process has also been postponed. A decision will be taken next week regarding this recruitment. But the sudden postponement of this recruitment process has made the youth preparing for the recruitment worried. But youths are being urged to continue their preparation without worrying. Because the state government is going to take a decision on this next week, it is stated.

There has been no police recruitment in the state in the last three years. Thousands of youths were affected by this. Because many people are not eligible for the police recruitment process due to the age limit.

It is understood that the police recruitment process has been suspended for a short time to give the aspirants a chance without any discrimination against such youths.

Hence there is a possibility that the age limit will be increased after the publishing of the police recruitment advertisement next week.