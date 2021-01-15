Temporary care centre for wounded birds

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The Nashikites were under the grip of festivity yesterday, but the festival proved dangerous for the birds. Till evening around six birds got wounded due to manja. Due to Makar Sankranti, the kite festival of the young and old will be in full swing for the next few days.</p>.<p>The forest department has decided to set up a ‘temporary care centre’ for first aid and care of the injured birds. The center will take care of the injured birds during the Sankranti period. Recognizing the potential danger of nylon manja, the Forest Department has started a ‘temporary treatment centre’ at Rest House on Untwadi Road as a precautionary measure. About fifteen cages have been set up for small birds.</p><p>A closed room will be used for the big injured birds. The forest department has also suggested the use of other cages. Minor endangered birds will be released into the natural habitat after treatment. The critically injured birds will be shifted to a treatment center in Pune. Injured birds will be brought to a temporary care centre after first aid by veterinary officers.</p>