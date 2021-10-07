Temples reopen today as Navratri festival begins

NASHIK: The nine-day Navratri festival starts from today with a beautiful confluence of enthusiasm and celebration however in the wake of the SOPs issued by state government as the threat of Covid-19 is still looming large and crowding during the festive season will not be a good idea.

The temple of Kalika Mata will remain open 24 hours and the devotees will have to book time at their convenience for darshan. Meanwhile, the temple trust has withdrawn its decision to charge a Rs 100 token for entry. However as per the new decision, the devotees will have to take online token for darshan.

The temple of Renuka Mata at Bhagur will also remain open from 5 am to 10 pm and e-pass facility will be in place. The devotees will have to ensure pass facility at Saptashringi garh which will also remain open round the clock during the festivities. During this nine-day festival, nine incarnations of Goddess Durga will be worshipped.

The first day of Sharadiya Navratri is Ghatasthapana at households. As per the panchang, the muhurat for Ghatasthapana was between 6.17 am and 7.06 am and between 11.45 am and 12.32 pm as Abhijeet Muhurat. The festival will conclude on Dussehara by buring of Ravan effigy.

This year, due to Corona, public Garba is banned. Ram Lila’s programme will also be affected. Since there is no yatra, fair, children will miss the fun this year too. Devotees however are expressing satisfaction as the religious places reopened. Yesterday, vendors, shopkeepers of religious items received good response with good sale of Ghat, soil, coconut, goddess idols, fruits and flower petals required for Ghatasthapana.