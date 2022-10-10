Temple trust, city police felicitate Nashik fencers

Nashik

Fencing players from Nashik, Ajikya Dudhare and Ritwik Shinde who represented Maharashtra in the 36th National Games held at Gujarat won 1 Silver Medal and 1 Bronze Medal respectively. Further, Raju Shinde and Rahul Phadol, who served as referees in this Games, were felicitated on behalf of the Kalika Devi Temple Trust president Annasaheb Patil, senior Police Inspector of Mumbai Naka Police Station Sunil Rohkale, senior Police Inspector of Crime Branch Nashik Vijay Dhamal.

Speaking on occasion, PI Rohkale said that the players have won medals for Maharashtra on the basis of their skill, which has further added to the reputation of Nashik district. Therefore, by honouring these players, the directors of Kalika Devi temple trust had done valuable work.

Treasurer Subhash Talajiya, director Datta Patil, organiser Uday Khare, Shashank Vaze, Gyaneshwar Nigal, Ram Patil, Rajendra Shelke, Subhash Shelke, Bharat Patil, Deepak Nikam, Asmita Mogul, Akshay Deshmukh and Tanmay Karnik were present.