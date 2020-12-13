Temple hill cleaned by Cantonment board

Nashik : The famous picnic and religious hotspot of Deolali Camp, Temple hill, was finally cleaned by the Cantonment Board of Deolali under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' campaign launched by the board to clean all the eight wards of Deolali Camp.



Citizens have expressed satisfaction over the cleaning of the hill. The hill was cleaned on Saturday morning. The famous Temple hill's Yatra held every year on the occasion of Champashasti was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. However, devotees have expressed satisfaction as the place of worship is getting cleaned.



The clean-up drive was carried out under the guidance of Vice president Sachin Thakre, Chief Executive Office Ajay Kumar, Health Superintendent Rajendra Thakur, and Aman Gupta. Health inspector Atul Munde, Supervisor Somnath Kadbhanedhiraj Dulgaj, Ashok Salve, Rajabhau Jadhav along with cleaning workers cleaned the premises.