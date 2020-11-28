Temperature in district drops to 13.4 degrees Celsius

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The district recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. The lowest minimum temperature had recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius on November 25. The mercury dropped to 14.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday. </p>.<p>The minimum temperature in Niphad town, the grape growing belt of the Nashik district, had fallen by 1-2 degrees Celsius than the minimum temperature of the district. </p><p>Earlier on November 12, a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius had recorded in the town. The state had witnessed the first cold of the season in the last fortnight. However, a constant rise in minimum temperature had recorded till November 19. The minimum temperature recorded last Thursday was 20.0 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the temperature has dipped again to 13-14 degrees Celsius. </p><p>This is the effect of snowfall in the northern states of India. The minimum temperature in north-central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Marathwada has dropped. The lowest temperature was recorded at Vidarbha. </p><p>It is visible that citizens are rushing to the jogging tracks to workout and enjoy the change in weather as it is again getting colder. People are lighting bonfires to keep themselves warmer.</p>