Telure receives national level teacher award

Nashik: Every year on behalf of Balshastri Jambhekar Patrakar Sangh, a National Award is given to the teachers who have done an outstanding job in the field of education on the occasion of Teacher's Day.



This year's prestigious "Rashtriya Darpankar Shikshak Samrat Puraskar" was presented by the dignitaries to Paritosh Telure, a well-known educator, counsellor and director of Ipsit Group and Academy in Nashik, for his outstanding work in the field of education and social sector, especially in the Covid period.



"Receiving an award not only increases responsibility but also motivates us to work harder," said Paritosh Telure after getting this prestigious honour. On this occasion, Principal and Joint Secretary of Gokhale Education Society Dr. Ram Kulkarni, Gorgeous Queen International winner Geetanjali Khairnar, entrepreneur Madhavi Kulkarni, International Kirtankar Veena Khadilkar and State President of Press Association Mahendra Deshpande were were present.



This year, due to the Corona crisis, following the government permission, the event was held in the Rotary Club Hall in Nashik adhering to all the rules.



Paritosh Telure is a student psychologist, educator and director of the Ipsit Group, a leading organisation in the field of life management. He has previously been honoured with various awards at various local, state and national levels.

