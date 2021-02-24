Tehsildar Ghorpade appointed as Administrator

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As the final notification of Ojhar Municipal Council was issued on February 18, the government has handed over the administration of Ojhar Municipal Council to Niphad Tehsildar Sharad Ghorpade. As a result, the election for the post of Sarpanch to be held on Friday ( February 26) has also been cancelled.</p>.<p>Ojhar Municipal Council has recently come into existence by the efforts of former MLA Anil Kadam. Kailas Badhan, Deputy Secretary, Urban Development Department, has issued the final notification in this regard by order of the Governor. Former MLA Anil Kadam was pursuing the government for Ojhar Municipal Council. Eventually, the Ojhar Municipal Council came into existence. </p><p>Former MLA Kadam got the support of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif, Minister of State for Rural Development Abdul Sattar, and all senior officials of the Urban Development Department.</p><p>Niphad tehsildar Sharad Ghorpade will now take charge as Administrator of the council. The formation of the fronts for the upcoming municipal council elections has just started, and after the formation of the wards, the real picture will get cleared.</p>