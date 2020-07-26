Teenager dies of cardiac arrest while playing PUBG game

NANDED :

A teenage boy died of a cardiac arrest while playing PUBG game on mobile phone in Mahur tehsil of the district in Mahur tehsil of the district.

The deceased, Rajesh Nandu Rathod (18), resident of Machindra Pardi in Mahur tehsil, was playing the Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), an online multiplayer battle royale game, on his android mobile phone while all of the family members were busy in their day-to-day work on Saturday, police said While playing the game, he suffered a cardiac arrest and died on the spot but nobody could notice the incident.

After some time when his father noticed that Rajesh was not moving, he called neighbors for help.The body was sent to the rural hospital for autopsy. The Mahur police have filed a case of accidental death in this regard, sources added.