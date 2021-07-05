Technology is integral to our fight against nCoV: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Monday) said that technology has been an integral part of India’s fight against Covid 19 and CoWIN portal paved the way for world biggest vaccination drive.

Speaking at the CoWIN Global Conclave, he said that India is committed to share its experience, expertise and resources with the global community in fighting this pandemic.

Noting that Indian civilization considers the whole world as one family, PM Modi said that this pandemic has made many people realize the fundamental truth of this philosophy and “That's why, our technology platform for Covid vaccination - the platform we call CoWIN - is being prepared to be made open source.”

“Right from the begining of this pandemic, India has been committed to sharing our experiences, expertise and resources with the global community. Despite our constraints, we have tried to share as much as possible with the world. We remain eager to learn from global practices," Modi said.

He also said that vaccination is the best hope for humanity to emerge successful from the pandemic and right from the beginning, India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning our vaccination strategy.

"This open-source end-to-end encrypted technology has made it possible to administer 350 million doses of the Covid vaccine. A few days ago we vaccinated nine million people on a single day without carrying any paper to prove their vaccine status," Modi said.

Conveying his sincere condolences for all the lives lost to the pandemic in all the countries, he said that there was no parallel to such a pandemic in about hundred years and the experience has shown that no nation can solve a challenge like this in isolation.

About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting CoWIN, a digital platform, to run their vaccination drive.

CoWIN has been the backbone of India's vaccination drive. National Health Authority CEO Dr R S Sharma has said that India is ready to share the open-source software for free.