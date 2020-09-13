Technical education exams in Sept-October
Deshdoot Times

Technical education exams in Sept-October

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

The final semester of the AICTE-accredited Engineering, Pharmaceutical and Government-accredited short-term courses will conducted in September-October. This year s...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com