Technical education exams in Sept-October

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>The final semester of the AICTE-accredited Engineering, Pharmaceutical and Government-accredited short-term courses will conducted in September-October. This year students will be examined in a multiple choice format, online. The exams will be held from September 15 to October 31.</p>.<p>The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Director Dr Vinod Mohitkar announced the detailed schedule in this regard. According to the schedule and guidelines announced by Dr Mohitkar, the final year exams will be given to the students in multiple choice question online exams at home. Students will have to solve 30 out of 40 questions in the exam. <br><br>In the time of Covid-19 pandemic, 90% of the syllabus has been completed. Therefore, the marks obtained by the students will be converted into 100 percent. Students who are unable to take the exam at home will be given the facility to take the exam at the nearest polytechnic.</p><p>Students who are unable to appear for the exam due to unavoidable reasons will be given another chance.<br><br>The practical examination should be taken orally through the online system at the institution level. If it is not possible to take the practical test of the students even after all the efforts, the marks should be given through the session work, experiment book, continuous evaluation, explained Mohitkar. A circular in this regard has been uploaded on the MSBTE website.</p>.<p><em><strong>The </strong>AICTE Affiliated Diploma, Pharmaceutical Course Practical Examination will be held from 15th to 25th September, Backlog Students Practical Examination will be held from 25th September to 4th October, Theory Examination will be held from 5th to 15th October.</em></p><p><em>The final year of the short term course, the practical examination of the backlog students will be held from 15th to 25th September, and the theory examination of the regular and backlog students will be held from 25th September to 4th October. The results will be announced on October 31.</em></p>