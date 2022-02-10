Teams to check quality of Shivbhojan thali

NASHIK: Considering the complaints against Shivbhojan Kendras, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal has directed to take strict action against those Kendras which do not follow the rules. He said that teams of officials will be formed to check the quality of the food.

A review meeting regarding Shivbhojan Thali Yojana was held in the hall of the Mantralaya. Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal was speaking at the meeting. Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Vijay Waghmare, Joint Secretary Sudhir Tungar, Joint Secretary Charushila Tambekar and other officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Bhujbal said that it is necessary to pay close attention to the quality of Shivbhojan plate. Deploy teams of officials to check the quality of the food. Bhujbal also said that no negligence will be tolerated in the quality of Shivbhojan. For effective implementation of Shivbhojan Yojana, it is planned to install CCTV at every Shivbhojan Kendra.

The deadline for this work was till 31st January, but according to the demand of each Shivbhojan Kendra operator, this work should be extended for a while. In view of this, a period of one month has been extended for installation of CCTV at every Shivbhojan Kendra.

The Shiv Bhojan operators will have to upload the photo of the beneficiary within 100 meters, he added. Till now till 9th ​​February 2022, about 8 crore 34 lakh 95 thousand 857 Shiva food plates have been distributed.