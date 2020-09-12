Teak wood smuggling busted

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>A team of forest department set a trap and caught a vehicle with about 29 teak woodblocks of 1.129 cubic meters. The timber blocks were being smuggled from the forest area in Peth tehsil.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the suspected smugglers managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness, informed forest department.</p><p>Based on the intelligence network of forest a tip off was received by Forest Range Officer Seema Musle in Mauje Barda village in Peth.</p><p>Accordingly, two traps were set with the help of Peth mobile vigilance squad along with regional patrol squad. While searching the forest area on the outskirts of the village, they found a hidden teak wood stock.</p><p>The department confiscated 29 blocks of teak wood, shredding and cutting equipments and a vehicle.</p><p>Foresters, forest rangers and forest labourers took part in the operation. Officer Musle said the stock, which was being smuggled illegally, was worth about Rs 38,988.</p><p>During the panchnama it was found that none of the confiscated timber had ownership symbol or sign. The investigation team has suspected that the local smugglers went to the forest area and cut down the teak wood a few days ago.</p><p>A case has been registered in connection with this against the unidentified smugglers under Section 52 (1) of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 and further investigations are underway.</p>