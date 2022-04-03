Teak wood covering to tribal area

NASHIK: Teak wood has been planted in an area of about 375 hectares in the tribal areas of Nashik, Peth, Harsul and Dindori under the initiative of Forest Development Corporation. It is noteworthy that 8,43,750 saplings of teak tree species were planted at these places. The district had a reserved forest area in tribal tehsils. Newly planted teak is under forest area. As a result, the tribal areas have got teak cover.

Teak is often planted for tree planting. In the year 2020, due to the increasing spread of corona, the tree planting campaign came to a halt. So the emphasis was laid by Nashik FDCM on teak cultivation. For this, a teak wood stump was produced in the nursery at Makhmalabad. The pits were dug by the Forest Development Corporation for pre-monsoon work. Tree planting was done by Forest Development Corporation after heavy rains.

Though there was second wave of corona in 2021, the corporation along with the regional forest department and the social forestry department undertook a tree-planting campaign.

In Peth and Harsul area, planting has been done on 285 hectares, while in Nashik taluka 50 and in Dindori taluka 40 have been planted on 375 hectares. Due to good rains this year, these reserved forests have flourished.

Meanwhile, as the demand for multi-purpose teak or saag wood is increasing with the increasing construction of the building, it is being procured and sold by FDCM by collecting certified saag seeds. Last year, 25,000 kg of seeds were collected. The sale of seeds has added Rs 72 lakh, while the sale of stumps has added Rs 65 lakh to the Corporation’s coffers. With a good income, the corporation has focused on the production of saag as well as the collection of seeds.

"Teak has been cultivated in tribal areas by the Forest Development Corporation for the last few years. Nashik Divisional Forest Development Corporation has planted teak species on 375 hectares in this year’s forest festival. Teak will also be planted in the near future and the collection of seeds is underway." - Praveen Dhamal, Forest Ranger, Forest Development Corporation, Nashik