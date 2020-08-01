Teak seedlings to available online for sale

NASHIK :

Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) has started an initiative to sale the seedlings of teak wood tree on online portal. The seedling will be sold by the FDCM centre of Nagpur. The production of seedlings had been started in forest nurseries of Nashik circle.

In a recent meeting by State Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, he directed to sell the teak wood tree seedlings on online shopping portal.

Accordingly, the seedlings will be sold at the rate of Rs 260 per kilogram. Nashik FFCM is also producing stamps of Rs 7.70, informed RFO Praveen Damale.

The production is going on at Makhamalabad nursery of forest. Forest nursery will provide the seedlings as per the demand.

Plantation of Teak wood

There are two methods of planting the teak wood tree. First is by planting of saplings and by planting the seeds. While planting the seeds the only change in the process is that the seeds should be planted by making 1.5 feet high soil beds. The put size and other processes are similar like plantation of saplings.

Planting of saplings

1. Use pre-sprouted stumps or poly pots for planting.

2. Dig pits of 45 cm x 45 cm x 45 cm sizes. Refill the soil after seasoning and mixing with farm manure and insecticides. Replace the pit soil by good soil with good organic matter.

3. Apply 100 gm of fertilizer in the pit at the time of planting and thereafter in split doses or as per the fertility status of the soil.

4. Best planting season for teak wood farming is monsoon; preferably after the first shower.

5. The distancing between saplings depends on requirement whether stumps or fully grow tree. For getting fully grown tree the distance should be 10 feet minimum and for stumps it should be 5 feet minimum.

6. Carry out soil working periodically for better growth of plants. One working in the first year and two.