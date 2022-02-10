Teak, Khair wood smuggling busted in Umbarthan

NASHIK: Smuggling of teak and Khair wood continues in Umbarthan forest reserve. Thousands of items seized during night patrols. Smugglers took advantage of the darkness fled from the spot. The Range Forest Officer Shaikh of Umbarthan Forest Department said that after receiving secret information, a Toyota Qualis Vehicle No GJ19, M5835, was stopped for inspection while patrolling at night within the limits of Darapada Reserve Forest Department in Umbarthan.

An unidentified individual took advantage of the darkness at night and ran away. The vehicle has been seized and owner will be identified. A thorough investigation will be carried out at the spot. The forest officials have found a two wheeler with number GJ15, N 0018 was in a state of disrepair.

About 7 units of Khair wood have been found and it is about 1.108 cubic meters. It is priced at Rs 21,137 in market. The price of Toyota Qualis vehicles is one lakh twenty thousand rupees. The Hero Honda two-wheeler is priced at Rs 70,000.

The action was taken by a team of Range Forest Officer BR Sheikh from Umbarthan under the guidance of Tushar Chavan, Deputy Forest Conservator, East Nashik, Assistant Forest Conservator, Surgana and Wildlife Conservator, Hemant Shewale. The forest department is searching for the smugglers. The smuggling of Khair and teak timber from Pimpalsond and Songir areas on the Gujarat border is said to be still going on.