Teachers’ transfer process begins in ZP schools

NASHIK: Teachers’ transfer process kick-started in Zilla Parishad schools on Monday (June 13). Almost 10,900 teachers will participate in the transfer process. The information related to teachers in the district will be submitted on the online portal till June 20, based on their schools’ location. The information shall be finalised on June 22 after the approval of the group education officer.

About 11,989 teachers are working in 3,261 schools of the district. The transfer process of these teachers has finally been initiated. Under this process, teachers need to log in to Teacher Transfer Management System (TTMS) and verify the information. The login ID and OTP have already been forwarded to their mobile phones. With the help of their ID and OTP, teachers will verify their information by June 20. Out of the total schools in the district, 668 schools are situated in difficult terrain. These schools’ location has been certified based on seven criteria issued by the government in 2019.

Teachers who have served in these schools for three years will be eligible for transfer. They have the right to accept and reject the transfer. Also, general sector teachers should have served in one school for five years and teachers who have served in the same taluka for ten years are eligible for transfer. Based on these criteria, teachers have participated in this process and information certified by June 20 will be verified by the group education officer by June 22.

If any issue arrives between teachers regarding the application, the education officer will hear the issue and make a final decision. Since final information will get uploaded by June 22, the transfer of teachers is expected to be either in the last week of June or July’s first week.