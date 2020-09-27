Teachers to get regular salary: Association

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>The salaries of teachers working in the district had been stagnant since July due to lack of grants. But, due to the follow-up of the District Headmasters' Association, a grant of Rs 83 crore has been received and the way has been cleared for the salaries of all the schools. </p>.<p>The salaries of all the schools in the district will continue to be regular and on time, said Uday Deore, Superintendent of the Pay Squad.</p><p>Regarding the delay in salary, the office bearers of the headmasters' association met Deore and expressed their grievances. Retired employees will be paid PF and bill of lading according to availability of grant.</p><p>The work DCPS to NPS is currently under way and is 90 per cent complete. Out of 3,300 employees, information of 2,800 employees has been received. Medical bills and other bills can be drawn on priority basis as per the availability of grants, Deore explained.<br><br>Meanwhile, other issues including salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff in the district were raised in front of the Secondary Education Officer . The office bearers of the headmaster's team demanded to resolve the issue by discussing.</p><p>At this time, the president of the headmaster's team SK Sawant, Executive SB Shirsath, Secretary SB Deshmukh, KD Wagh, NY Pagare, BK Nagre, Rajendra Mahatme, Anil Deore and others were present.</p>