Teachers to get regular salary: Association
Deshdoot Times

Teachers to get regular salary: Association

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

The salaries of teachers working in the district had been stagnant since July due to lack of grants. But, due to the follow-up of the District Headmasters' Associat...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com