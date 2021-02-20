Teachers, students favour offline education

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The year 2020 was a teacher in itself. It people immense time to polish their skills and try new things. Apart from this, it taught them how to value relationships and how not to predict the future because it is unpredictable. It also made people realise that it is very important to be grateful for life and practice gratitude. For students, last year changed their study and examination pattern giving them a completely new experience of online education. While it helped them in staying in touch with their studies, it hampered their dedication towards studies. To understand the experience of teachers, parents, and students of online education and to know about their preferred method (online or offline), Deshdoot Times interviewed them. </p>.<p>“I think that offline education is much better. We have face-to-face interaction with children, and by their facial expressions, we come to know if they are understanding the topic or not. When they come to school, they put in efforts to wake up, get dressed and attend school. Students are dedicated and serious about school. In online classes, they weren’t serious at all. Even the parents used to take online classes lightly. Instead of studying, kids were finding new ways of cheating. There was a lot of distraction for teachers and students at home. Even the concentration level of kids was low. Speaking of health, teachers were experiencing neck pain and other problems while sitting in front of laptops/phones for hours. Even children were exposed to screen for such a long period that increased the strain on the eyes. - Shanti Kotian, teacher</p><p> “I love to go to school and study as I can meet my friends daily and play with them. I love to talk to them daily about various things like cartoons, TV shows, and movies. I can also play sports with them. During online lectures, I used to join the class and sleep. I can’t do that now as the teacher is right in front of me.” - Sania Dalwani, student</p><p> “I strongly support on-ground teaching because my daughter goes out, learns to interact, and is more active. While she’s at school, I get time to finish household chores. She’s away from technology for those eight hours, and that is the best thing for me. While her classes were online, I witnessed that she was losing interest in her studies. However, now I see her getting serious towards her studies again.” -Kanchan Dalwani, parent</p>