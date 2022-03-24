Teachers’ issues to be resolved: Gaikwad

NASHIK: It has been agreed to implement the old pension scheme for teachers who are in service before November 1, 2005. In the case of those who have joined after November 1, 2005, the matter will be discussed in the next meeting, assured state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

A meeting was held in the presence of Education Minister Gaikwad regarding the pending issues of junior college teachers. The meeting will approve the proposal submitted before the cabinet meeting in the next fortnight. It will also look into approval of the additional posts, hike in teachers’ honorarium. It is understood that Mantralaya has received all the information regarding undeclared divisions and grants for junior colleges and the decision is expected in the next two weeks.

Education director Palkar has submitted a report to the ministry for the implementation of the Assured Progress Scheme for all the junior college teachers, which will be decided in consultation with the state Finance Minister. The set recognition will be maintained as of 2018-2019. The president of the federation Prof Dr Sanjay Shinde secretary Prof Santosh Fajge, working president Prof. Avinash Talekar, coordinator Prof Mukund Andhalkar were present.

The meeting was attended by MLCs Dr Sudhir Tambe, Vikram Kale, Balaram Patil, Satish Chavan, Kiran Saranaik, Azgaonkar, Kapil Patil besides Chief Secretary of State Education Department, Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, Education Director Mahesh Palkar, State Board President Gosavi. SCRTE’s Singh, Deputy Secretary Sawant, as well as officials from the education department.