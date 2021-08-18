Teacher creates 100-ft long Warli painting

This 100 feet long wall is decorated with attractive Warli paintings. The idea of graffitiing in a lockdown before he retired was on his mind. Earlier, he decided to draw our culture and traditions in Indian decorative painting style, but while thinking that there would be insufficient space for it, P T Jadhav and Ashok Dhiware, his friends, came up with the idea of painting a wall in Warli art. Kothavale immediately started working.

After working for 2-3 hours every day, he painted in acrylic on an ocher background. He said, “For this, I got a lot of support from Sanjay Deodhar’s Warli Chitrasrishti books and his new series of articles. Considering them as ‘Gurusthani’, I decorated a 100-feet wall."

Instead of keeping the flat wall straight, it has given an attractive shape. There he later built the Saraswati bungalow according to his own design. Next created a great lawn, garden. Now the Warli paintings on the side walls added to the beauty. The painting starts from Gudipadva. After Ram Navami, Rath Yatra, Hanuman Jayanti, Akshay Tritiya in Vaishakh and Vatpoornima in Jyeshtha are painted.

Peacocks are seen dancing in Ashadh month. In Shravan, festivals like Nagpanchami, Narlipournima, Rakshabandhan are decorated. The month of Bhadrapad brings greenery, Ganeshotsav. The month of Ashwin is full of excitement of Ghatsthapana, Dandiya dance of Navratra, Kojagari Pournima. In Kartik, Diwali, Bhaubeej and Tulsi Vivah have also been painted. The weddings that take place in the padas adds colour to the pictures. Wedding ceremonies, village fairs are seen. The year ends with Holi, Rangpanchami is celebrated in Falgun.