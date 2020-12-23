Tatkare instructs to develop tourist spots

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare on Monday instructed to develop tourist spots in Nashik division through Maharashtra State Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and provide better facilities to tourists. Develop the tourist spots first and open them in service of tourists as early as possible, she added. She was addressing a review meeting held at Grape Resort of MTDC. </p>.<p>Managing director of MTDC Ashutosh Salil, regional manager, MTDC Jagdish Chavan, executive engineer (tourism) Vinay Wavdhani, civil engineer Mahesh Bagul, electricity engineer Satish Chude, junior engineer Rohit Ahire and Kuldeep Sankhe attended the meeting. Minister Tatkare further said to create a plan to provide required services and facilities to tourists at MTDC resorts in Shirdi at a reasonable price. </p><p>This step can help tourists to take advantage of MTDC resorts on a large scale. She has also instructed to complete development works at Gangapur convention centre, Kalagram centre, Sangameshwar, and Kedareshwar temple area at Nandurbar from the fund received for their development. Complete the works after fixing their priority. While doing development works of tourist spots in the division, plan a periodical programme and emphasise 100% completion of projects. </p><p>Do not keep any work incomplete, she added. Minister Tatkare, after the meeting, inspected Grape Park resort and visited the nature boat club at Gangapur dam. She became the first tourist of boating tourism. State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray was present via video call. Principal secretary of tourism department Walsa Singh Nayar was also present. Meanwhile, the nature boat club will get opened from today. Minister Aditya Thackeray informed about the opening. MTDC has decided to operate 11 boats in the first phase. An additional 24 boats will also be started.</p>