Task force to save trees: Jadhav

NASHIK: In order to save the trees from being cut in the process of construction of flyovers, citizens and environmentalists yesterday held an important meeting in the chamber of Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav in key presence of the Deputy Commissioner (garden), City Engineer (PWD) and Executive Engineer (PWD).

The Municipal Commissioner on the occasion said that efforts would be made to save the trees through a “task force” by inspecting the trees affected by the government development project. The flyover work on the stretches from MICO Circle to Trimurti Chowk on Trimbak Road in Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, and Taran Talav to Doodh Dairy flyover is in progress. Activists Ramesh Iyer, Manoj Sathe, Ramesh More, Sandeep Bhanose, Prashant More, Arvind Nikumbh, Chandrakishore Patil, Rajesh Pandit and Manish Baviskar were present.

At the end of the discussion, the Municipal Commissioner assured that a “task force” will inspect the trees affected by the government development project and efforts would be made to save and conserve most of the endangered trees, informed by the Deputy Commissioner (Garden) of Nashik Municipal Corporation.