Task force to review Vishakha committees’ functioning

A committee has been formed at the local level in all the districts to address the grievances. As per the provision, deputy district collectors should appoint a convening official and send the complaints related to sexual harassment to the concerned local committee. A report about this should be tabled to the District Collector and it should be presented to the women and child welfare department before April 30 every year.

Earlier, women and child welfare minister Yashomati Thakur ordered that all departments should take proper action over the complaints related to the sexual harassment of women. Meanwhile, the leader of the government employees union Sunanda Jarande said that many women fear complaining against their seniors. Representatives of NGOs have been appointed for this. If women can register their complaints with them, there can be a solution. However, there is no effective implementation of this.