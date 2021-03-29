Task Force to prevent forest fire

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In summer, various hills, mountains, and forest lands in Nashik area are set on fire by mischievous elements. There is a rare chance in the region of a natural forest fire. Therefore, Nashik Forest Department has set up eight task forces to maintain such forests and keep a strict vigil on them.</p>.<p>The department has formed a ‘Fire Prevention Task Force’ by selecting five personnel from eight forest areas. Task Force personnel will rush to the spot as soon as the call comes. With the help of the villagers, the fire will be put to an end and controlled immediately. '</p><p>Until then, vigilance squads and task forces from another nearby forest reserve have also been ordered to come to the aid of the task force, said Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nashik West Forest Department. For this, five forest rangers have got selected from eight forest reserves. They are being imparted lessons on the usage of tools for extinguishing forest fires through workshops through assistant forest rangers.</p><p><strong>Fire prevention workshop </strong></p><p>Wildlife prevention workshops have also been conducted in forest areas like Nanashi, Barhe, Peth on the Gujarat-Maharashtra border in the district. Such workshops will be conducted in all areas. Assistant Forest Conservator, Forest Ranger level officers will impart lessons to the forest rangers through this. Nashik, Peth Vigilance Mobile Squads have also been alerted to be ready for the Fire Prevention Campaign. The emergency telephone system is operational.</p>