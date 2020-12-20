Task Force Meet: Will ensure no one remains deprived of vaccination: Mandhare

Nashik: Even though the COVID-19 situation in the district has been brought under control, all the government departments in the district however will work together to ensure permanent security for all. Utmost care will be taken to ensure that no one in the district remains deprived of Corona vaccination, said District Collector Suraj Mandhare.



He was speaking in a crucial meeting of the Vaccination Task Force held at the District Collectorate.



Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ratna Ravkhande, District Health Officer Dr. Kapil Aher, Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr. Nikhil Saindane, World Health Organisation health officer Dr. Prakash Nandapurkar were present on the occasion.



Mandhare said, the District Guardian Minister, Agriculture Minister, all the people's representatives in the district apart from the media and the coordination and collective efforts of all the government departments have succeeded in reducing the cases of Coronavirus.



The war is now in its final stages and artists, playwrights, along with educational institutions, medical associations, health system and the transport department will be enlisted to help raise awareness about vaccination, he said.



Dr Nandapurkar, a WHO representative gave an in-depth presentation on vaccination and informed the meeting about the preparations to be made at the district level.



In connection with those issues, District Collector Mandhare reviewed the officials of the health department in the meeting and it was clarified that the district is ready for the vaccination of health workers in the first phase.



"In the first phase, more than 25,000 health workers from the district will be participating in the vaccination programme, so we will carry out this phase successfully," said Mandhare.



However, he pointed out that the entire district needs to start preparations now for vaccination, not just at this stage. He also directed that a weekly review would be conducted in this regard.





Safety is important even after vaccination



Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod said, vaccines will soon be available to eradicate Corona. In the first phase, health and Anganwadi workers will be vaccinated. After that, citizens will be vaccinated in phased manner.



Citizens are required to observe the triad of wearing of masks, safe distancing and cleaning of hands through sanitisation even after vaccination.