Task force in support of children

NASHIK: The Women and Child Welfare Department will take care of the children whose parents are in the hospital or both parents died during the Corona treatment. For this, the Women and Child Welfare Department has appealed to contact the organisations related to children. In a circular, it said children, whose parents died during the Covid period, could be victims of child labour, illegal adoption or human trafficking.

The government’s Women and Child Welfare Department is working to help such children. The parents of the child, both the mother and the father, may have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, so such children are also being provided temporary shelter.

Also, in case of loss of both the parents, Childline, Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Cell, District level Task Force working under the Child Welfare Department are taking care and protection of such children. Arrangement of such children is being made at Children’s Aadhaar Ashram, Shelter Don Bosco Bombay Celsian Society, Girls’ Shelter Home, Government Child Care Home etc.

If such children are found or if any children need help, they should contact. Such an appeal has been made by Women and Child Welfare Department. In the meantime, an online meeting of the task force formed for the care and protection of district level children was organized yesterday under the chairmanship of District Collector Suraj Mandhare.

Key points

For the care and protection of orphans

District level task force to protect children

At present, given the increased cases of Covid-19 and the increased number of deaths, it is also having a serious impact on the lives of children.

In some cases, the death of both parents due to Covid-19 disease has caused serious problems for children who become orphan.

With no one to take care of them, these children are more likely to be exploited and involved in crimes such as child labour or child trafficking.

The district level task force for the care and protection of children will act as a pillar for these orphans.

Parents should be careful about their children

"In view of the potential danger posed to children by the third wave of Corona, the health system should set up Covid Care Centers and Dedicated Covid Health Centers in the district in coordination with government and private hospitals. In addition, parents should make sure that their children do not become infected with the third wave of Corona.Parents should also pay more attention to the fact that children will strictly follow the Corona rules." - District Collector Suraj Mandhare

Helpline numbers