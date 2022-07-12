Target achieved six months in advance

NASHIK: The district has achieved the target to raise Armed Forces flag fund six months in advance. The administration had set December 2022 to achieve the set goal.

District Collector Gangatharan D had appealed to the officers and employees of all government and semi-government offices in the district to help for the Armed Forces Flag Fund 2021 with the concept of ‘Hach Sankalp, Hich Siddhi’.

“After that, the target of raising the Armed Forces flag fund by the end of December 2022 has been achieved by 200 per cent in June 2022 itself,” said District Servicemen Welfare Officer Lt Commander Omkar Kapale.

Kapale said that the Armed Forces Flag Day fund is used for various welfare schemes implemented by the Government of Maharashtra for ex-servicemen, war widows, ex-servicemen widows and their dependents.

The Government of Maharashtra had directed Nashik district to complete the target of Rs 1 crore 38 lakh 37 thousand by December 8, 2022 to collect the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund 2021.

After the appeal made by District Collector Gangatharan D, the officials and employees of all government and semi-government offices in the district responded enthusiastically and this objective has been achieved by 200 percent by the end of June 2022.

Overwhelming response

"It is the duty of all Indians to support ex-servicemen, war widows, ex-servicemen widows and their dependents who work day and night for the protection of the country. After appealing with this awareness, all the government and semi-government offices in the district gave an enthusiastic response to the initiative." - District Collector Gangatharan D