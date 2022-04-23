Tanker on demand; SDMs empowered

NASHIK: The district administration has prepared a drought mitigation plan on the serious problem of water scarcity in the summer. Under this, sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been empowered on taluka level to make available "tanker on demand" to the scarcity-hit villages.

Earlier, the authority to distribute water tankers was vested with the district administration. Now the SDMs/Prant will have authority on taluka level to provide ‘water tanker on demand’ to crisis hit villages. Meanwhile, the heat wave is getting more intense this year. Due to depletion of water resources in rural areas, people are facing severe water scarcity.

Therefore, most part of the rural population is dependent on supply of water through tanker. Upon request, the tanker proposal from the taluka level used to send to the district headquarters for final approval. Since it took at least a week, the villagers had to carry pots on their heads to fetch water.

The number of tankers was limited due to good rainfall in the last two years in the district. Water scarcity is however on the rise with the onset of summer in mid-April this year.

At such a crucial juncture, the government has given the authority to approve tankers at the taluka level, which has paved the way for the rural population to get water immediately.

Tankers increased to 16

Tankers have been in service in the district since last week. During these eight days, the number of tankers has increased to 16. It is quenching the thirst of 27 scarcity-hit villages.

The highest number of seven tankers are pressed into service at Yeola, which is followed by Baglan five, Sinnar and Malegaon two tankers each. Meanwhile, water stock in the district dams has further depleted to record at 42 per cent. The Gangapur Dam holds 49% water stock.