Tanisha wins national table tennis title

NASHIK: City girl Tanisha Kotecha won the national title in the girls’ under-17 group at the 83rd National Table Tennis Championships held at Alappuzha, Kerala. In the final, Tanisha easily defeated ‘National Center of Excellence’ Bengal’s Subhankrita Dutta 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, 4-0 to clinch the national title along with Rs 60,000 in cash and a trophy.

Earlier, before advancing to the semi-finals, she easily defeated Bharat Vartika of Uttar Pradesh (11-5, 11-9, 11-4, 11-4) to continue her gold medal journey. In the semi-finals, the Nashik girl defeated Jennifer Varghese of Maharashtra (11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 8-11), (11-4, 12-10, 4-2) to secure a place in the final and clinch the national title. Tanisha is practicing regularly under the guidance of Jay Modak. She has been awarded sports equipment by the company Victus.

Tanisha is second national champ from Nashik

Last year, Sayali Wani had won the national title in the under-15 girls category. After this victory, Tanisha has reached the top position in the national rankings. She has so far represented India in international competitions held in Spain, Germany, Austria, Doha. She was selected in the Maharashtra team for this year’s Khelo India tournament in Haryana.

District Table Tennis Association president Narendra Chhajed, secretary Shekhar Bhandari, Rajesh Bharveerkar, Milind Kachole, Abhishek Chhajed, Piyush Chopra, Rajesh Vani, state association president Rajiv Bodas, Prakash Tulpule, Yatin Tipnis, Sanjay Kadu, Yogesh Desai, Vivek Alvani, Sanjay Modak have congratulated Tanisha for achieving double feat.