Taneesha Kotecha bags silver medal at International Table Tennis Tournament

NASHIK
Taneesha Kotecha won silver in the under-17 girls’ category at the WTT Youth Competitive Table Tennis Tournament in Lignano, Italy. Taneesha seaded 6th in the tournament. She defeated various players from Australia, Ukraine, India, Puerto Rico, France,Italy before loosing to World number 2 Hana Goda In the finals.
She Defeated World Number 4 Nicole Arila 3-0 in straight sets in semifinals. In the quatefinals Taneesha defeated tricky France defenser 3-2.
She has now left from there to participate in the ongoing WTT Youth Challenge in Hungary. There, she will represent the Under-17 and Under-19 girls’ groups from the Indian team. This year she has her second silver medal at the world level. At the WTT Youth Contender World Table Tennis Championship held in Jordan, the trio won a silver medal in the under-17 and under-19 girls’ categories. This year, she was selected for the Indian team in the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship held in Laos.
She is practising under the guidance of Jay Modak. Jay Modak is also serving as the coach of the boys’ team participating in the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships in Italy and Hungary. Nashik’s Saili Vani and Kushal Chopra are also currently doing well at the international level.
District Association President Narendra Chhajed, Secretary Shekhar Bhandari, Milind Kachole, Rajesh Bharveerkar, Abhishek Chhajed, and Sanjay Vasant congratulated him for his success and wished him all the luck for the future.