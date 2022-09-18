Taluka-wise compensation approved by state govt

NASHIK: After the district received Rs 11 crore for the damages caused due to heavy rain in Nashik district from June to August, the district administration distributed the compensation taluka-wise. The compensation amount will be distributed to the affected farmers under the supervision of tehsildars. Most aid will be distributed in Baglan and Malegaon talukas as farmers of both talukas suffered the most damage in these three months.
The state government announced the compensation amount for the district’s farmers as per the new criteria for compensation. According to the increased rate, about 18,467 farmers will be distributed compensation of Rs 11,24, 84,998.
Due to the heavy rainfall in the district for three months, especially in July and August, dryland areas, horticultural areas, and perennial fruit crops were affected. The administration conducted a panchnama of the damage and submitted a report to the state government. Accordingly, the district received a fund of Rs 11 crore and distributed funds taluka-wise. The compensation will provide relief to the farmers and aid them in covering up the debts incurred due to the losses.
The district administration conducted a Panchnama of the damage caused due to heavy rains in Nashik district in July and August. Accordingly, a compensation proposal of around Rs 14 crore was submitted to the state government. After inspecting the proposal, the state government allocated Rs 11 crore for Nashik district.
Rs 11,24,84,998 for Nashik district
Taluka-wise grant
Nandgaon- 4,91,400
Deola- 4,14,560
Baglan- 1,46,58,780
Kalwan- 77,06,212
Dindori- 28,85,538
Surgana- 7,13,704
Nashik- 1,71,760
Trimbak- 10,880
Niphad- 57,99,600
Malegaon- 7,96,32,564
Total- Rs 11,24,84,998