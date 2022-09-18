Taluka-wise compensation approved by state govt

The state government announced the compensation amount for the district’s farmers as per the new criteria for compensation. According to the increased rate, about 18,467 farmers will be distributed compensation of Rs 11,24, 84,998.

Due to the heavy rainfall in the district for three months, especially in July and August, dryland areas, horticultural areas, and perennial fruit crops were affected. The administration conducted a panchnama of the damage and submitted a report to the state government. Accordingly, the district received a fund of Rs 11 crore and distributed funds taluka-wise. The compensation will provide relief to the farmers and aid them in covering up the debts incurred due to the losses.

The district administration conducted a Panchnama of the damage caused due to heavy rains in Nashik district in July and August. Accordingly, a compensation proposal of around Rs 14 crore was submitted to the state government. After inspecting the proposal, the state government allocated Rs 11 crore for Nashik district.

Rs 11,24,84,998 for Nashik district

Taluka-wise grant

Nandgaon- 4,91,400

Deola- 4,14,560

Baglan- 1,46,58,780

Kalwan- 77,06,212

Dindori- 28,85,538

Surgana- 7,13,704

Nashik- 1,71,760

Trimbak- 10,880

Niphad- 57,99,600

Malegaon- 7,96,32,564

Total- Rs 11,24,84,998