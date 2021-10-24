Tall talks end political careers: Raut

NASHIK: The state governments are working together in a smooth manner. Those who are constantly criticising the government will end themselves. The current government is stable and no one will be able to remove it from power in the next 25 years, claimed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a press conference.

He inaugurated various development works in Nashik. While mentioning the works of Sena corporators, he said that the Shiv Sena corporator has set up a work that will embarrass the ruling party despite being in opposition. He expressed the belief that the people will do justice by seeing this work in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in a public program that Sharad Pawar was his guru and Somaiya is trying to insult those gurus. The NCP president Sharad Pawar is a national leader. The issue of corruption in Pimpri Chinchwad is serious. Strong evidence of smart city corruption has been presented against Prasad Lad. To understand this Kirit Somaiya must study it, advised Raut.

The BJP leader Ashish Shelar recently criticized Sena on the issue of Hindutva. Speaking of it, Raut said, “We did not put our hands up when Babri Masjid was demolished. Hindutva is our soul. Hindus are being persecuted in Kashmir today. It is the job of the central government to protect them. Dr. Swami has said that Hindus are in danger in Bengal. About 21 Hindu Sikhs were killed in Kashmir with 19 soldiers. Isn’t it the job of the Center to protect them? Amit Shah has gone to Kashmir, he should stop and see the situation and control it. The issues raised by Ajit Pawar with proof are also serious.”

The state government is stable and it will complete its term. The People who themselves are bogus have created bogus cases, stated Sanjay Raut in a press conference held in Nashik. While taunting BJP he said that the tall talks will end the political career of party and leaders too.