Talathi arrested

NASHIK: Police have arrested a talathi in connection with land misappropriation worth crores of rupees. The suspect talathi has been identified as Ghansham Umate. A case has been registered against Bhushan Sanap along with Harish alias Haresh Parasnath Gupta (resident of Gupta Bungalow, College Road) and Vaishali Harish Gupta (resident of Tidke Colony) at Sarkarwada police station in February 2019. According to a complaint lodged by Shankarlal Rameshwar Gupta (60), a resident of Bhiwandi he owns more than two hectares of land in Gangapur Shivar.

The suspects conspired to forge allotment and consent letter in March 2016 to get the land. Thereafter, they prepared an application for allotment of land and forged Gupta’s signature on it. These documents were submitted to the Nashik tehsil office on May 2016. Meanwhile, the tehsildar, Nashik issued a notice in the name of the original land owner Shankarlal Gupta and the suspects Harish and Vaishali Sanap.

Although the notice was not received by Shankarlal Gupta, the suspect couple forged Gupta’s signature on a register pretending that Shankarlal Gupta was present at the Nashik tehsil office. The tehsildar then issued an order mentioning to transfer the land in the name of the suspect Harish Gupta. Accordingly, the suspects forged documents and sold some land. While investigating the case, Sarkarwada police found evidence of involvement of the then talathi Umesh Umate of Gangapur. Based on that, the police have caught him.