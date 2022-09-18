Take strict action against doctors demanding money – Dr Pawar

NASHIK: Lumpy disease has spread across the country and has entered the district as well, with the highest cases recorded in Sinnar taluka. While inspecting the taluka and vaccination work, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar instructed the district animal husbandry officers to take strict action against the government or private doctors demanding even half of their fee for animal vaccination. She ordered the officers to complete the taluka vaccination within two days.

Union minister Pawar appealed to the farmers to be vigilant about this disease and immediately inform the animal husbandry department if any animal falls ill in their shed or nearby area.

She also inspected the infected animals at Pangri village. While interacting with the officials of the animal husbandry department and farmers, she assured them that the government will take all the measures to safeguard animals’ health.

The outbreak of Lumpy disease in the eastern part of the taluka has caused severe concern among farmers. The taluka’s farmers were demanding immediate vaccination of animals in Pangri, Vavi, and Dusangwadi villages, where the disease’s cases have been identified.

Accordingly, Dr Pawar inspected a farmer’s cattle in Pangri. Nashik Division Animal Husbandry Joint Commissioner Dr BR Narwade, District Animal Husbandry Development Officer Dr VD Garje, and Dr Sunil Girme informed the local farmers about the disease.

After interacting with farmers for about one and a half to two hours, the tour ended at Haribaba Temple. Provincial Officer Archana Pathare and Group Development Officer Madhukar Murkute were present during the tour.

BJP District Vice President Bandunana Bhabad, taluka president Bhausaheb Shinde, Balasaheb Hande, former taluka president Dnyaneshwar Kurhade, and others presented their several demands to the union minister.

Taluka livestock development officer Yogesh Dubey, Vavi livestock development officer Dr Avinash Pawar, Dr Vikas Chattar, and others informed Dr Pawar about Lumpy vaccination coverage in the taluka, stating that the vaccination has reached its final stage.