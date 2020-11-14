Take stern action against those who found without mask: Game

Nashik: Many countries in Europe have had to declare a lockdown due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Therefore, the district administration should be vigilant and make meticulous planning for the prevention of the possible second wave, said Divisional Revenue Commissioner Radhakrishna Game and directed that action should be taken against those who walk without mask.



Under his chairmanship, a review meeting on Corona disease prevention was held at the District Collector's Office. Divisional Commissioner Game said, the number of Coronavirus patients has decreased in Dhule district of Nashik division. Mortality is also under control. The measures taken for the prevention of Corona in Dhule district are commendable.



The health department along with the district administration should be vigilant. Considering the possibility of a second wave, more beds should be planned from now on. They should be continued while increasing the number of tests to prevent the spread of the Corona. More and more individuals in contact with a Coronavirus patient should be screened.

In addition, the number of rapid antigen tests should be increased. The laboratory of government medical college should be used to its full potential, he said.



Stay in touch with co-morbid and high risk patients found during the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign. If necessary, they should be rushed to the hospital.



Post-Covid OPD should be activated. Strict action should be taken against the citizens who walk without masks. Fines should be recovered from them. Vendors should also not allow unmasked customers to enter. He also directed the local bodies to give such instructions to the vendors.