Take Charge Of Your Health And Well-Being

SIGN IN
Nashik | Describing this year's International Day of Yoga Day as "more significant than ever before”, Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, stressed upon the importance of building physical and mental resilience in order to navigate through the rigours of life with the least amount of friction....
In a video message released by Isha, Sadhguru said, “building a vibrant and resilient body, a joyful and focused mind, and indefatigable sense of energy within you is most essential to fight these external invasions which scientists are predicting may happen again and again.”
Isha has released online a video with a set of three Yogic practices that can strengthen the immune system, enhance lung capacity and increase oxygen levels in the body. The freely accessible instructional video demonstrates the practice of Sashtanga, Makarasana and SimhaKriya.
Sadhguru urged “every human being on the planet to make use of this” and take charge of their health and well-being rather than relying on healthcare and doctors. “Health is not something that will ever come to us from a doctor or a medical professional. It is something that has to come from within us,” he said.
Last year, Isha conducted 500 Yoga sessions- almost all of them online - around the world on International Day of Yoga reaching 130,000 people. Several free Yoga sessions were conducted in Tamil Nadu prisons reaching nearly 15,600 inmates, wardens and other prison staff.
The first International Day of Yoga was observed in 2015 after India’s proposal to establish a Yoga Day for the world, was accepted by the United Nations. A record 175 member nations of the UN endorsed the proposal. Since then, International Day of Yoga has been celebrated every year on June 21.