Take care, drink lot of water; heatwave conditions likely: IMD

NASHIK/MUMBAI: The state has been witnessing changes in temperature for the last several days. In many districts, including Nashik, the temperature has dropped, and there have been heavy rains along with stormy winds. This caused huge losses to the farmers. In the meantime, the meteorological department has predicted heatwave conditions at some places in the state.

IMD Mumbai’s Deputy Director-General K S Hosalikar tweeted about it. Heatwaves are expected in many parts of the state next week, and temperatures are expected to rise to 44 degrees at some places by the Holi festival.

“Take care, drink lot of water. Stay at home if possible. Keep proper ventilation. Going out water bottle must. Suitable clothes pl,” Hosalikar tweeted.

The meteorological department has forecast severe heatwave conditions in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad today. In Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar and Thane, the temperature has risen.

Meanwhile, unseasonal rains this week have caused severe damage to wheat, gram, millet, sunflower and maize crops in Nashik district. Now that the sky is clear and the temperature is rising, farmers are relieved.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 38.9 degrees Celsius at Santa Cruz, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon. Nashik was at a minimum of 14.6 degrees and a maximum of 34.5. The IMD Pune has predicted dry weather conditions in Madhya Maharashtra for next four days. No rainfall was recorded yesterday, while SRF remained at 12.9 mm.