Take advantage of the criminal reformation program

NASHIK: Criminals by taking advantage of criminal reformation programme can live with respect and pride. Police Commissioner Deepak Pande has decided to curb the organized crime in Nashik. Over 100 criminals are charged under the MCOCA and are currently in jail. Under this act accused do not get bail and the property of the criminal is seized. He has to prove his innocence.

To prevent this, take benefit of the criminal reformation programme and take benefit of employment and self-employment schemes, appealed deputy commissioner of police Vijay Kharat to criminals. A get-together of criminals as a part of the criminal reformation programme was held in Shri Hari lawns at Jail Road. Criminals from Upnagar, Nashik Road and Deolali Camp police stations’ areas attended this get-together.

Assistant commissioner of police Sameer Shaikh, senior police inspector of Upnagar police station Anil Shinde, senior police inspector of Nashik Road police station Suraj Bijali and senior police inspector of Deolali Camp police station Kamalakar Jadhav, psychiatrist Walter Kamble and others were present. Assistant commissioner of police Sameer Shaikh stated that the criminal reformation programme gives a different direction to Maharashtra.

This scheme helps criminals in living a life of respect. Last time 64 criminals gave a bond of good behaviour and urged the criminals to become a friend of police and society and to live a good life. Sandip Gaikwad of the district skill department informed about various government loan schemes and urged to start self-employment. Police inspector Suraj Bijali, Walter Kamble and Anil Shinde also expressed their views. Police sub-inspector Santosh Khadke compered the programme, while senior police inspector Sunil Shinde proposed the vote of thanks.