Take 2nd dose after 6 to 8 weeks: Municipal Commissioner

NASHIK: The Covid vaccination is being carried out in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area as per the guidelines of the government. There were frequent appeals to citizens above 45 years to get the vaccine. Accordingly, they took the first dose. As per the earlier guidelines, it was expected to get the second dose after one month, but according to the revised guidelines, the dose should be taken after six to eight weeks. But citizens are rushing to the vaccination centre to get the second dose, said Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav. Due to the limited supply of vaccines from the government at present, it is not possible to give a second dose in the expected quantity.