T-55 tank to become a major attraction

New Nashik: The T-55 tank of the Indian Army which arrived in New Nashik recently will become a major attraction point.



The battle tank will be stationed at Lekhanagar, adjacent to the Service Road near the National Highway. Corporator Pravin Tidme's one and a half year efforts have finally bore fruit.



Corporator Tidme proposed that there should be an Army War Trophy in Nashik to make the citizens of the city aware of the prowess and bravery of the Indian Army and to inspire the youth to join the Army.



The then Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Subhash Bhamre had approved the proposal. Then the Army approved it to hand over the Russian-made T-55 tank to Nashik Municipal Corporation.



For the last one and a half years, Tidme and charitable organisations in the city have been trying to bring this tank to Nashik. The 40-tonne tank was handed over to Nashik Municipal Corporation from Pune. However, as the work has not been completed here, the tank has been landed in the backyard of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vegetable Market.



T-55 tanks destroyed 58 Pakistani tanks in the 1971 war. Between 1960 and 1980, these tanks had caused a great deal of panic in the Pakistani army on the border. These tanks have served the country for 40 years in the Indian Army.



