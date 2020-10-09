Symbolic fast on Oct 13 to reopen temples

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>Instead of opening temples, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government has permitted liquor shops and bars to function. Against this, the Adhyatmik Vikas Aghadi (Spiritual Development Alliance) will observe a state-wide symbolic fast on October 13 in front of all the major temples, informed president Tushar Bhosale yesterday.</p>.<p>He criticised duplicity of the government stating that the temples are closed whereas and the bars are open.<br><br>Regarding the closure of temples, Bhosale held a press conference in Nashik and informed about the next course of the agitation.<br><br>Sadhus will hold a one-day symbolic hunger strike in front of all the major temples in the state to protest against the double standard of the Mahavikas Aghadi government wherein temples are closed and the liquor shops are open.<br><br>Sadhus from all over the state as well as representatives of various religious organisations will participate in this one day hunger strike.<br><br>Temples in other states are open. Hence, the government will be asked why the temples in Maharashtra is closed?<br><br>He warned that efforts would be made to wake up the government by offering puja and bhajan-kirtan in front of the temples.<br><br>He appealed political parties to join the hunger strike.</p>