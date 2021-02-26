Swayam scheme for tribal students

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Tribal Development Department gives admission to Scheduled Tribe students in hostels for education. Many tribal students apply for admission in government hostels. Many applications come to the department through the online system. However, it is not possible to admit all the Scheduled Tribes students in the government hostels of the tribal department under the sanctioned admission capacity and quality of the government hostels. </p>.<p>The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Yojana has been implemented every year since 2016 for the Scheduled Tribes students who have not got such admission. Provision has been made from the government for the payment of a pending amount to the eligible students for the Swayam Yojana in the year 2019-2020 and the process of depositing the said amount in the student bank account is currently underway by the Tribal Development Department. </p><p>Against the backdrop of Corona, the academic year 2020-2021 started late this year. A website has been launched to apply for Swayam Yojana and students of Scheduled Tribes are submitting online application for further college education at www.swayam.mahaonline.gov.in.Students who have not been admitted in government hostels for pursuing various degrees, post-graduate degrees and diplomas on 10th and 12th marks after class 12 at divisional and district level in the entire state should not be deprived of higher education. </p><p>Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Yojana, the amount for purchase of accommodation, food, subsistence allowance, and educational materials is transferred from the Tribal Development Department to the bank account of the students.For Mumbai (city and suburbs), Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur the department provides a total of Rs 60,000 annual. </p><p>In Revenue Divisional City and Municipal Corporation amount of Rs 51,000 is provided. While for other districts and Taluka places the department provides Rs 43,000 and Rs 38,000 respectively. Along with Rs.5000 per annum for medical and engineering students and Rs.2000 per annum for other courses is provided for educational expenses. </p>.<div><blockquote>The academic year 2020-21 started late on the background of Corona. Classes 8th to 12th have started as per the instructions of school education and sports department. Therefore, ST students should apply online at www.swayam.mahaonline.gov.in. Similar to the year 2019-20, in the year 2020-2021, the benefit of the students eligible for the Swayam Yojana will be transferred from the Commissionerate to their bank account.</blockquote><span class="attribution">-Hiralal Sonawane, Commissioner, Tribal Development Department</span></div>