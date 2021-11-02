‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations at Air Force Station

DEOLALI CAMP: As a mark of solemn tribute for the splendid victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the year 2021 is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ by the defence services. The victory flame lit to pay respect to war veterans and martyrs was taken at various places in and around Nasik yesterday with multifarious events/activities by the defence services.

Air Force Station, Devlali, received the victory flame at 10:00 am. yesterday (1st November) from Tri-services representatives. All station personnel and their families encouraged the victory flame team with great zeal and enthusiasm in human chain formation to pay respect and salutation.

Air Cmde K Shyam Sunder, Vishisht Seva Medal Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, Devlali, delivered the welcome speech and felicitated the war veterans who participated in the 1971 war. Students of Barnes School, Bhonsala Military School, and trainees of MMI presented various cultural activities and gave a display of PT and gymnasium. Mrs. Padma Shyamsunder, President AFWWA (L), encouraged the participants and distributed gifts among them.