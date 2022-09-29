Swaminarayan sect plays significant role in promoting Indian culture

At the beginning of the programme, the installation ceremony of the idols erected by Brahma Swaroop Sakshiji Maharaj Yogi Ji Maharaj and Pradhan Swamiji Maharaj was held. On this occasion, Jethalal, the lead character of the Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma serial also attended the ceremony and visited Shri Swaminarayan temple. BSPS Swaminarayan Sampradaya operates worldwide through its more than 150 charitable, constructive activities.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asserted that the thoughts and rich and diverse culture of our country has gained a global dimension and recognition due to this Sampradaya (sect) through the spirit of sacrifice. CM Shinde was speaking at the Vedokta idol installation ceremony of the Bochasanvasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple here.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Rahul Dhikle, city chief Bunty Tidme and dignitaries from political, religious and social fields were present.

Speaking on occasion, Chief Minister Shinde said that in two to a half months, the government had taken various measures for the overall development of the state. This is a change. As an MLA, I had come to Shilanyas in 2017 for the construction of the Swaminarayan Temple. He said that he is very happy to attend the completion of the temple today as CM.