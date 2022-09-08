Swachhta Hi Seva campaign from September 15

NASHIK: Like every year, this year too, Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has been undertaken in all the villages of the district from September 15 to October 2. This campaign will be implemented in every village with the theme of ‘visible cleanliness of villages.

In order to maintain sustainable cleanliness in the district and create healthy villages, instructions have been received from the Central Government to implement a state-wide campaign for visible cleanliness in the villages.

During the given period, for visible cleanliness in the villages, cleaning of garbage pits and vulnerable places in the villages, awareness raising for segregation of waste sources (dry and wet), creation of centres for collection and segregation of waste,

Gram panchayats have been instructed to collect and plan non-degradable waste like plastic, keep the area near the water bodies clean, create public awareness about the implementation of a single-use plastic ban, write slogans, and organize various competitions.

Instructions have been given to the block development officers at the taluka level regarding the implementation of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign and instructions have also been given to the education, health and women and child development departments of the Zilla Parishad.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Leena Bansod has appealed to make the campaign successful through people’s participation.

Special focus on completing tasks

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Water and Sanitation Department Dr Varsha Phadol informed that special attention will be given to this campaign to complete the works of personal toilets, public toilets, wastewater and solid waste management in the district under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan phase 2.