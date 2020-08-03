Swab test trial in district civil hospital successful

NASHIK :

All the preparations for starting of a testing lab in district civil hospital have been completed and first trial has been successful.

This lab will be functionalised in four days after approval by ICMR, stated district civil hospital officials.

The district as well as city are witnessing spiking of Corona. During the initial period of pandemic, swab samples were being sent to NIV lab at Pune. However, there was delay in getting the reports.

Following permission for starting a lab at Dhule, swab samples from Malegaon and eastern part of the district were being sent there.

However, as it proved insufficient, two private labs were then allowed to collect swabs and testing it.

A permission had also been given to start a lab in Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital. So far a total of 57,000 swab samples have been tested in the district.

Taking into account the number of patients and large pendency of test reports, a follow up was made to set up a lab in the district civil hospital.

A fund of Rs 1 crore has been made available for this purpose from the fund of MP Hemant Godse. A first trial of swab sample testing in the lab was successful on Saturday.